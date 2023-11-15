Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 15 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday recovered a China-made quadcopter drone in Roranwala Khurd village of Amritsar.

"On 15th November 2023 at about 08:00 AM, Border Security Force troops while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of border fencing observed suspicious item laying in the farming field near Village Roranwala Khurd," an official statement issued by BSF read.

According to BSF, the recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model-DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China).

During the detail search of the area, BSF troops recovered one drone along with one packet of narcotics item suspected to be Heroin (Gross wt - 500 Gms) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from the farming field ahead of the border fence.

Vigilant troops of BSF, once again, were able to foil the nefarious design of smugglers, said BSF. (ANI)

