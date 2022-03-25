Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered a large cache of ammunition in Meghalaya's South West Khasi Hills district.

Acting on a tip-off, troops of 193 Battalion BSF in a joint operation with Meghalaya police launched a search operation in the dense forest area all along a brook in the Gumaghat area that flows from India to Bangladesh and recovered a huge cache of ammunition hidden in a cavity surrounded by limestones.

A senior official of BSF said that the area falls under the Gumaghat police station in the South West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

"The cache of ammunition found wrapped in a white coloured sack which contained 92 rounds of 5.56mm, 129 rounds of 7.62mm, 160 rounds of 9mm. In the past, such cache was recovered by BSF in the nearby area, which was probably used by insurgent groups for extortion purposes and other illegal activities," the BSF official said.

The place of occurrence is located approximately 900 meters inside India from the international border.

The recovered ammunition was handed over to Gumaghat police station for further disposal and an FIR was lodged. (ANI)

