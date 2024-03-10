Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a packet of suspected heroin of gross weight, approximately 470 gms, in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, officials said on Sunday.

"On March 8, 2024, acting on the information from BSF intelligence regarding the presence of a suspected packet in the border area of Gurdaspur district, BSF troops promptly launched an extensive search operation. During the search, at about 07:00 pm, vigilant BSF troops successfully recovered one packet weighing 470 gms, of heroin," the BSF posted on x.

The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a nylon hook was found attached to the packet.

"This recovery occurred in a farming field adjacent to Chakram Sai Village in Gurdaspur District," it added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police in a joint operation recovered a packet of suspected heroin of gross weight, approximately 5 kg, in Punjab's Amritsar district, officials said.

"In a collaborative effort between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, a significant breakthrough was achieved in the fight against narcotics smuggling on March 7, 2024. Acting on specific information provided by the BSF intelligence wing, an extensive joint search operation was conducted in the border area of Amritsar district in the evening hours," the Border Security Force stated.

During the operation, vigilant troops successfully recovered a large packet suspected to contain heroin.

"The packet, weighing approximately 5 kgs and wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a metal hook attached, was found in a farming field adjacent to Neshta Village in Amritsar district," it added.

The recovery of this substantial quantity of narcotics is attributed to the reliable input and well-coordinated efforts of the BSF and Punjab Police.

This joint operation has effectively thwarted the nefarious attempt of narco syndicate from across the border to pump in a massive consignment of drugs into Indian soil. (ANI)

