Kolkata, March 10: In a shocking incident in West Bengal, a man allegedly died during a cockfight at a rural fair in the state. The shocking incident occurred on Friday, March 8, during a rural fair in Jaugram's Jaleshwartala after the man was attacked by a rooster. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Baskey. Police officials said that Baskey was injured in a rooster attack.

According to a report in the Times of India, Sunil Baskey was sitting with his rooster and waiting for his turn when a competitor's bird allegedly attacked him. The rooster not only attacked Baskey but also injured his leg due to which he suffered bleeding. Kolkata Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death, Makes Food For Kids, Later Dials 100 Asking Police to Come and Arrest Him.

Baskey was immediately rushed to Anamoy Hospital and later to Burdwan Medical College where he was declared dead. An official said that Baskey was a resident of Memari's Borar village. Speaking about the rooster attack, a relative of Baskey said that the blade tied to the rooster's leg slashed Sunil's right leg.

This led to him bleeding profusely and losing consciousness. "We rushed him to the hospital but couldn't save him," he added. Meanwhile, the organiser of the Shivratri Mela said they didn't know about the incident. Abhishek Mondal, SDPO (Sadar) said that no complaint had been lodged by the deceased's family. West Bengal Shocker: Mother Kills Son After He Catches Her Making Out With Her Lesbian Partner in Hooghly, Arrested.

In a separate incident, a 56-year-old man employed as a supervisor was found dead with his throat slit inside his residence at Sonali Park in the Bansdroni area of south suburban Kolkata. The victim has been identified as Ram Krishna Nandi. Cops said that Nandi was last seen by his son who had come to meet him around 9.30 am on Friday, March 8.

