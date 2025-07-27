Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], July 27 (ANI): Border Security Forces in collaboration with police recovered one plastic bottle containing pistol parts and four live rounds adjacent to the village Dal in Tarn Taran district of Punjab, according to a statement.

According to the release, the bottle was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and had a copper wire loop, indicating a drone drop.

The search operation was launched after the inputs from the BSF intelligence wing.

"Reliable input and sincere efforts of BSF troops once again thwarted the nefarious activities of the Pakistani terror syndicate operating from across the border," the statement read.

Earlier on Saturday, the Border Security Force troops apprehended four people and recovered pistols, heroin and pistol parts in multiple operations along the Punjab border.

On Saturday morning, subsequent to observation of a drone movement near village Bachiwind in Amritsar, the alert BSF troops apprehended one smuggler hiding in a brick field and seized one pistol with two magazines and 10 live rounds from his possession, according to a release issued by the BSF.

The apprehended smuggler belongs to the village of Gandhiwind, and the recovered articles seem to have been dropped by a drone.

Acting on a credible input, BSF troops on Saturday nabbed three drug peddlers from a farming field adjacent to the village of Naubheram in the Ferozepur district. Further, on their disclosure, one packet of suspected heroin (Gross Weight- 500 Grams) was recovered from a nearby farming field. The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape.

Precise intelligence, swift actions, and flawlessly coordinated operations by the BSF troops with Punjab Police highlight the resolute commitment of security forces in decimating any nefarious plans of anti-national elements to spread terror and drug abuse among the law-abiding residents of Punjab, the BSF said. (ANI)

