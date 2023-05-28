Punjab [India], May 28 (ANI): Border Security Forces (BSF) seized a suspected packet of Heroin and shot down a drone, in two separate incidents, along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar, BSF Punjab Frontier said on Early Sunday.

"In a second narcotics recovery in a night, another pack of suspected heroin (2.2kg appx) dropped by Pakistani drone, has been recovered in Amritsar Sector. This seizure occurred at a separate location from the previous drone incident," tweeted BSF Punjab Frontier.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Unveils Plaque; Dedicates New Parliament Building to Nation (Watch Video).

In another incident, BSF shot down a Pakistani drone for violating Indian airspace on Saturday late at night.

Another Pakistani drone was made to taste mud by the BSF. Indian Airspace violation by Pakistani drone has been intercepted (with fire) by Alert BSF troops in Amritsar Sector. The drone has been recovered. Details follow," tweeted BSF Punjab Frontier.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Court Sentences Man to 20 Years in Prison for Raping Two Minor Girls.

Earlier on Friday, BSF recovered a packet of suspected drugs weighing approximately 1 kg during a search operation in the Kori Creek in the Kutch region of Gujarat.

According to the Public Relations Officer, BSF Gujarat, the suspected packet of drugs weighing approximately 1 kg was recovered from an isolated bet in Kori Creek about 6 km from the border post of Koteshwar.

"On May 26, during a search operation by BSF, one packet of suspected drugs weighing approximately 1 kg was recovered from an isolated bet in Kori Creek about 6 km from BOP Koteshwar," the PRO statement added earlier.

It added that the recovered packet is similar to earlier recovered packets which were confirmed to be heroin having an estimated value of Rs 5 crores in the international market.

"However exact nature and type of drug recovered today are being ascertained. Since April 2023, 29 packets of charas and 6 packets of other drugs have been recovered from Jakhau Coast," the PRO statement added.

BSF has launched an extensive search of the isolated bets off the Jakhau coast," it added earlier. As per the PRO statement, the packet appears to have been washed away with the waves from the deep sea and reached Indian Coast.

On May 23, a BSF official said that the Border Security Force troops on Monday shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics along the international border in Punjab's Amritsar.

The official added that two packets suspected to be heroin have been seized during the search.

"BSF shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near the International border in Punjab's Amritsar. Troops of 144 Corps of BSF conducted an operation in the BOP Rajatal area in which a drone has been shot down. 2 packets suspected to be of heroin have been seized," Ajay Kumar Mishra, BSF Commandant, Amritsar said earlier in the month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)