Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 11 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 8.5 kg cannabis, 208 bottles of prohibited cough syrup and 12 bottles of liquor in various operations at the India-Bangladesh border in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted by BSF's 75 and 192 Battalion troops under the aegis of Guwahati Frontier.

Also Read | Dukaan(R), a Leader in E-Commerce Enablement Space, To Hire 100 Engineers To Strengthen Its Product and Offerings.

"On the intervening night of August 10 and 11, BSF's 75/192 Battalion troops under Guwahati Frontier seized 8.5 kg cannabis, 208 bottles prohibited cough syrup and 12 bottle liquor in various operations at India-Bangladesh border," the BSF said.

Maintaining the momentum of operations against narcotics trafficking, the BSF troops of 38, 47 and 75 Battalions under Guwahati Frontier had also seized 26.6 kg cannabis and 96 bottles Phensedyl at the India-Bangladesh border on August 8.

Also Read | Job Alert! DRDO Invites Applications for Junior Research Fellowships, Know Eligibility Criteria and How to Apply.

BSF troops of 192 Battalion under Guwahati frontier on August 7 had also apprehended 10 Bangladeshis when they were trying to illegally cross India-Bangladesh International Border.

The BSF, a 2.5 lakh strong personnel force, is mandated to guard India-Bangladesh and India-Pakistan borders and curb illegal entry as we as illegal activities like smuggling of drugs, arms, cattle, Fake Indian Currency Notes as well as human trafficking.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the BSF troops deputed on the India-Bangladesh border were kept busy by notorious smugglers trying to smuggle drugs, gold, arms and cattle across the border.

The porous border between India and Bangladesh is prone to smuggling and trans-border crimes and, therefore, BSF officials say that they have instructed all their patrolling forces and BOPs to be extra vigilant during this time as many criminals would be taking chances of smuggling along the border.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096 km long International Border, the fifth-longest land border in the world, including 263 km in Assam, 856 km in Tripura, 318 km in Mizoram, 443 km in Meghalaya, and 2,217 km in West Bengal.

Assam shares around 263 km of border with Bangladesh out of which 143.9 km is land and 119.1 km is riverine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)