Bengaluru, August 11: The Centre For Airborne Systems (CABS) in Bengaluru, under the Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO, has invited applications for junior research fellowships (JRFs) in various categories. There are 20 vacancies for junior research fellowship in Aerodynamics, Structural Design Analysis, Radar Engineering, Communication Engineering, Networking and Display Systems, Mission Computer, Thermal Management, etc. Mars Is Calling! NASA Invites Applications for Mission That Will Simulate Life on Red Planet, Know Eligibility Criteria and How To Apply.

As part of the DRDO recruitment process, GATE score and marks secured in Degree/Post-graduate Degree will be considered to short-list the candidates. Thereafter, short-listed candidates will be called for online interview. Following the process, a list of selected candidates will be released on the official website of DRDO - drdo.gov.in.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of DRDO - www.drdo.gov.in.

Go to "What's New" section on homepage.

Download the application form.

Fill the application form.

Send the application form along with self-attested and scanned copies of required certificates or degrees through e-mail.

The e-mail ID is jrf.rectt@cabs.drdo.in.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must have B.E or B.Tech or M.E or M.Tech qualifications in first division with a valid GATE score. The scores of GATE 2020 and 2021 are acceptable. Selected candidates will get monthly salary up to Rs 31,000.

According to the DRDO, the scheme that offers Research Fellowships is aimed at providing opportunity to bright, young talents to carry out research work leading to earning of higher qualification or to acquisition of research experience. These Fellowships are available for a limited period and give no claim whatsoever to Research fellows for regular employment in DRDO.

