Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the Special Task Force (STF) recovered drugs weighing- 550 grams from Amritsar and also apprehended a drug smuggler.

"On January 22, BSF intelligence wing developed and shared an information about a smuggling attempt being carried out on Amritsar border. In a significant joint raid operation, the BSF and the Special Task Force (STF), Amritsar apprehended one Indian smuggler alongwith one mobile phone and further on his revelation the joint party conducted a thorough search of the suspected area and recovered 01 Packet (Gross weight- 550 Grams) of suspected heroin from the area adjacent to village- Balharwal, distt- Amritsar," BSF said in a press release.

Also Read | Earthquake in Manipur: 2 Quakes of Magnitude 4.3 and 3.3 on Richter Scale Hit Churachandpur and Pherzawl Districts; No Casualties Reported.

Earlier in the day, BSF recovered two drones in two separate incidents from the border area of Amritsar and Fazilka district.

"Today, acting on information provided by the BSF Intelligence Wing, vigilant BSF troops recovered 02 drones in two different incidents from the border area of Amritsar and Fazilka district," an official statement read.

Also Read | Jalgaon Train Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 12 As Karnataka Express Hits Passengers of Pushpak Express in Maharashtra’s Pachora; Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Leaders Express Condolence.

According to the BSF, a search culminated in the recovery of a DJI Mavic Classic 3 at about 1:50 pm from a farming field adjacent to the village - Rattan Khurd in district Amritsar.

In a separate operation, during a joint search with Punjab police, the party recovered one assembled Quadcopter drone from a farming field in district Fazilka, as per the release.

Earlier in the day, BSF recovered four pistols dropped by a Pakistani drone in Amritsar's Rajatal village.

"Acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF troops, in collaboration with Punjab Police, successfully recovered a large packet weighing over 5 kg from Village Rajatal in District Amritsar. The packet, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a hook attached, was dropped by a Pakistani drone. Upon opening, the packet was found to contain 4 Zigana pistols and seven magazines, making it a significant recovery," BSF said on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)