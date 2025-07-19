Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) The BSF on Saturday foiled a cattle smuggling bid near the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Murshidabad district and arrested a person and seized 11 cattle, the paramilitary force said in a statement.

Acting on specific information, jawans of the 71 Battalion spotted the cattle smugglers near Boyraghat border around 4.20 am.

The jawans immediately swung into action and apprehended a member of the gang, an Indian citizen, along with 11 cattle, the statement added.

The arrested man has been handed over to the department concerned, while the seized cattle will be e-tagged in accordance with standard procedure.

