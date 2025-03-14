Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], March 14 (ANI): Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel deployed at Border Outposts (BOPs) along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Darjeeling district celebrated Holi on Friday.

This year, Holi is being celebrated on March 14.

Inspector General Suryakant Sharma extended best wishes to the BSF personnel and their families who live thousands of miles apart.

"All the personnel here are involved in the security of the country; I extend my best wishes to them and their family. I know their families are a thousand miles apart, but the entire country is with them," Sharma told ANI.

Meanwhile, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) soldiers celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The security forces celebrated the festival by applying colours to each other and dancing together.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings for the festival.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival, filled with joy and happiness, will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen," posted PM on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted everybody on the occasion of Holi on X.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colours of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness," posted President Murmu on X. (ANI)

