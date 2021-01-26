Jammu, January 26: The Border Security Force unfurled a 131-feet-high tricolour along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu district on Republic Day on Tuesday, officials said. The flag measuring 30x20 feet is the tallest in the Jammu region, flying at a 131-feet-high pole, which can be seen even from a distance in Pakistan, the BSF officials said.

On the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day, Inspector General of BSF Jammu frontier N S Jamwal hoisted one of the largest national flags along the International Border (IB) at Octroi border out post (BoP) in the R S Pura belt with great fervour and enthusiasm, they said. The IG BSF before hoisting the tricolour at Octroi unfurled the national flag at the BSF headquarters in Jammu.

The hoisting of the flag at Octroi was possible because of the sponsorship of the Lupin Foundation, the J-K tourism and the administration, the officials said. Inauguration of the national flag at BoP Octroi would serve as an important landmark for the people visiting the Jammu border, they said. Republic Day 2021 Updates: Parade at Rajpath Culminates With Rafale Aircraft Carrying Out 'Vertical Charlie' (View Pics).

A cultural program was organized at the post on the occasion. Cultural performances by BSF troops, regional outreach bureau, J-K tourism, Harman dance institute, besides performances by cultural artists and school children were held at the venue, the officials said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, R S Pura, R L Sharma handed over the land ownership deed of the BoP Octroi and said the pending cases of land transfer of BSF BoPs will also be settled within a month, they said.

