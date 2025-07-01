Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1(ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday criticised the Central Government's decision to increase railway fares, stating that it is against the public interest and reflects a commercial mindset rather than a welfare-oriented approach.

She emphasised that the majority of the country's population is struggling with inflation, poverty, unemployment, and declining income, and the fare hike will only add to their burden.

Mayawati pointed out that for millions of people, train travel is not a luxury but a necessity, driven by essential needs and compulsion. The fare hike will disproportionately affect the poor and marginalized sections of society.

Addressing a gathering, BSP supremo said," When the majority of the country's people are suffering from the daily struggles of inflation, poverty, unemployment, and declining income, facing the brunt of hunger, thirst, poverty, and a distressed life, in such a situation, the Central Government's decision to increase railway fares in the country seems, against the public interest and, rather than fulfilling the welfare objectives of the Constitution, appears to be a decision driven by a commercial mindset."

She criticised the government's decision, saying it appears to be driven by a commercial mindset rather than a welfare-oriented approach.

"Moreover, the government's tradition of exploiting the common people by increasing the burden on their daily lives through railways, similar to GST, in the name of 'nation first,' is highly inappropriate. It would be better if the government reconsiders this decision," She added.

Mayawati urged the government to reconsider the decision, emphasizing that the country is grappling with increasing poverty, inflation, and a severe lack of dignified, stable employment.

BSP Supremo added,"In any case, at a time when the country is grappling with increasing poverty, inflation, and a severe lack of dignified, stable employment, forcing people to leave their homes and migrate out of necessity, for millions of people here, train travel is not a matter of fashion, pleasure, or tourism but a painful journey driven by essential needs and compulsion..."

Her comments come a day after the Ministry of Railways announced a rationalisation of passenger train fares, effective from July 1, 2025. According to the revised structure, the fares for non-suburban ordinary second-class coaches will increase by half a paisa per kilometre for distances exceeding 500 kilometres.

Specifically, the fare increase ranges from Rs 5 for journeys between 501-1500 km, Rs 10 for 1501-2500 km, and Rs 15 for 2501-3000 km.

Sleeper and first-class fares will also rise by the same per-kilometre rate, while mail and express trains will see second-class fares go up by one paisa per kilometre, with proportionate increases for other classes. However, fares for suburban trains and season tickets remain unchanged.

Additionally, there will be no change in ancillary charges, such as reservation fees, superfast surcharges, and other applicable charges, which will remain unchanged. GST will continue to be levied as per applicable rules.

Fare rounding principles remain as per existing norms. The revised fares will apply to tickets booked on or after 01.07.2025. Tickets issued before this date will remain valid at the existing fare without any fare adjustment. PRS, UTS, and manual ticketing systems are being updated accordingly, the release said.

The Ministry of Railways has issued necessary instructions to all Zonal Railways to ensure the smooth implementation of the revised fare structure and update fare displays at all stations, it added. (ANI)

