New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) suspended MP Danish Ali on Saturday for engaging in anti-party activities.

The party, earlier in the day, wrote a letter to MP Danish Ali.

"You have been told several times not to comment or act, which goes against the policies, ideologies, and discipline of the party. Despite this, you have been acting against the party," the letter read.

"It is important to remind you that till 2018, you were working as a member of Dewe Gowdaji's Janata Party and actively participated in the Karnataka assembly polls, which were fought by the BSP and the Janata Party together in an alliance. After the results of the Karnataka assembly polls, you were given the ticket as a BSP candidate from the Amroha assembly constituency at the request of Dewe Gowdaji. Before this, Dewe Gowdaji had assured that you would follow all the policies and directions given by the party and act in tune with the interests of the party. You also repeated the same," it added.

"However, having forgotten the assurance, you are swamped with anti-party activities. Hence, you are suspended from the membership of the party in the interest of it, with an immediate effect", it further said.

Ali is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.

Earlier, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks against Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha triggered a huge political firestorm with the BSP member threatening to quit Parliament if action was not taken against Bidhuri.

The entire opposition also extended its support to Ali as some called the comments "hate speech".

Several opposition MPs condemned Bidhuri's statement, calling it 'shameful' and 'derogatory'. BSP Chief Mayawati also came out in support of her party MP.

A few BJP members had also accused Danish Ali of making a running commentary during his speech. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused the BSP MP of instigating Bidhuri and making "derogatory remarks" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and BSP's Danish Ali presented their arguments on Thursday before the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha, which is looking into complaints of "abusive" and inappropriate remarks during a discussion in the special session of Parliament. (ANI)

