New Delhi, January 28: President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament on January 31 at 11 am in the Lok Sabha Chamber in the Parliament House ahead of the Budget Session. According to the Parliamentary Bulletin, the Budget Session will be in two phases. The first part of the Budget session of the Parliament will begin on January 31, with the Union Budget on February 1, and conclude on February 13. Accordingly, the second part of the session will commence on March 10 and will conclude on April 4.

"Discussion on the President's Address- Three days, viz, Monday, the 3rd February; Tuesday, the 4th February; and Thursday, the 6th February 2025 (Reply on February 6, 2025) have been provisionally allotted for discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address to be moved by a Member and seconded by another Member," the bulletin read. Union Budget 2025–26: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman-Led Halwa Ceremony Marking Lock-In of Budget Documents To Be Held in Evening of January 24.

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming Union Budget, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju announced on Monday that the government has called an all-party meeting on January 30. He also appealed for the cooperation of opposition leaders in holding smooth discussions in the House during the upcoming session.

On the upcoming Budget session of Parliament, Rijiju told ANI, "On 31st January, the Budget session of Parliament will start. Before it, on 30th January, we have called an all-party meeting." He expressed hope that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present a good and balanced budget. Budget 2025 Date, Income Tax Relief Expectations: From Tax Rate Cut to Higher Tax Exemption Limit, What Salaried Employees Expect From Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Everyone is hopeful that a good Budget will be presented. On 31st January, the President will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. On 1st February, the Union Budget will be presented," he added. Kiren Rijiju also referred to the previous winter session of Parliament.

"In the last two sessions, there was some 'hungama' in the Parliament which created a poor image of our Parliament. I want to appeal to Opposition leaders and other MPs to take part and hold discussions in Parliament during the session. If the Opposition allows the Parliament to run, then discussions can happen easily," he added.

