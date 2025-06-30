Imphal, Jun 30 (PTI) Inner Manipur MP Akoijam Bimol Angomcha was prevented by central forces from visiting a village located in the periphery of Imphal Valley, following which he accused the state of "establishing and nurturing an imaginary and unconstitutional line, the so-called 'buffer zone', in support of communal forces".

The Congress MP said he wanted to visit Phougakchou Ikhai, a peripheral area along the border of Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district and Kuki-dominated Churachandpur, on Sunday as it falls under his constituency.

"I, an elected Member of Lok Sabha, was stopped from visiting Phougakchou-Ikhai Makha Leikai Keithel (Bazar) in Bishnupur district, which falls within my parliamentary constituency (Inner Manipur) today, despite the heavy presence of security forces, including the Indian Army, in the area guarding the place," the MP said in a late night post on X.

"Tellingly, civilians belonging to other communities (such as Pangals) are allowed to travel through the same place right in front of me, a Member of Parliament of the largest democracy in the world!" he added.

"It speaks of the clandestine ways through which the state has been nurturing a communally founded division of Manipur, and drawing up and enforcing an imaginary and unconstitutional line, the so-called 'buffer zone', in support of communal forces in the state," the Congress MP said.

Honest and determined efforts will solve the issue, not lies and a cynical approach. Let truth, justice and peace prevail, Akoijam added.

Phougakchao Ikhai, which was one of the first areas in Manipur to have been affected by ethnic violence which broke out on May 3, 2023, is now heavily guarded by security forces.

Residents of the locality had fled after a violent mob coming from Churachandpur district vandalised and torched several houses in nearby Torbung on May 3, 2023.

The attacks led to retaliation on Kukis in the state capital Imphal on the night of May 3, further spiraling the conflict in which over 260 people have died and thousands have been rendered homeless so far.

