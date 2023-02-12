The old building near CM's official residence in Shimla (Image Credit: State Disaster Management Authority)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): An old residential building in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla gutted in a fire that broke out during wee hours on Sunday, officials said.

The fire broke out inside the building at 4:30 am on Sunday morning. It is located about 150 meters from Oak-Over, the CM's official residence, and it was vacant, they said.

According to the local fire officials, the reason for the fire could not be known.

The fire department and the police team worked hard for 2 hours to douse the fire.

The adjacent buildings were saved from coming into the grip of fire.

This was an empty building and there was no one in the house, so no injuries or death has been reported in the fire so far.

The building was gutted entirely into ashes. Although the building was empty at the time of the accident, no one lived in it.

The fire department and the police team tried to control the fire in time and saved the adjacent building from getting engulfed in the fire. (ANI)

