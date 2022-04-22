Bulandshahr, Apr 21 (PTI) A man has been booked here for allegedly molesting and physically assaulting his daughters, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Zakir, a resident of Syana city, was booked when one of his nine daughters approached police demanding “strict action” against him.

According to her complaint, Zakir has for a long time been molesting his daughters. The latest such incident happened on Wednesday, when he thrashed two of his daughters - aged 21 years and 13 years - and tore their clothes for defying him.

The complainant said that her father asks them to sleep with him and threatens to kill them with a gun if they do not lie down.

She said she kept the matter under wraps for so long fearing social stigma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)