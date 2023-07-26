New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Wednesday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government after police opened fire and baton-charged protesters in Bihar's Katihar, in which one protester was killed and he said that the bullet can not be the solution to every problem.

This comes after clashes broke out between police and people in Katihar when they held a protest over the inadequate supply of power and higher power tariffs against the electricity department in Katihar.

SP Katihar Jitendra Kumar said that a clash broke out between locals and police in Kathihar during a protest against the electricity department. People pelted stones and vandalized the office of the Electricity Department. One person has died and two were injured in this incident. DM and SP are present on the spot.

Reacting to this Chirag Paswan said, "My complaint against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is that baton or bullet cannot be the solution to every problem... Nitish Kumar is not concerned about Bihar and Biharis. Firing bullets in response to every question has become a tradition in Bihar."

The residents of a village near Barsoi town in Katihar gathered outside the electricity department to protest against the irregular supply of electricity and higher power tariffs.

"One person was killed and two others were injured after the police allegedly opened fire to disperse a mob who were protesting in Bihar's Katihar against the electricity department," officials said. (ANI)

