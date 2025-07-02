Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jul 2 (PTI) The bullet-riddled body of a zonal commander of outlawed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group of the outlawed CPI(Maoist), was found on the bank of a river in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Wednesday, police said.

The 45-year-old deceased was wanted in several cases of arson, extortion and firing in different police stations of Hazaribag and Chatra districts.

“His body was found on the bank of the river Gerua in Keredari police station limits. After his identification by relatives, the body was sent to Seikh Bhikari Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination,” Hazaribag superintendent of police Anjani Anjan said.

No organisation or individual has taken responsibility for the murder so far.

“An investigation in this case was initiated," he added.

