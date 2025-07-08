Palghar, Jul 8 (PTI) The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Tuesday announced that the construction of a bridge over the Daman Ganga River in Gujarat's Valsad district as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has been completed.

This is the 16th river bridge to be completed for the project, out of a total of 21 planned in Gujarat.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did India Recall Shiv Kumar, Defence Attache at Indian Embassy of Jakarta, for His Remarks on Aircraft Loss During Operation Sindoor? Centre Debunks Fake Letter Circulated by Pakistani Digital Army.

With the completion of the Daman Ganga river bridge, all five river bridges in Valsad district for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project are now finished. Across the entire corridor, 25 river bridges are being constructed.

The bullet train corridor stretches approximately 56 km through Valsad district (including 4.3 km in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli), extending from Zaroli village to Vaghaldara village. This section is vital, incorporating the Vapi bullet train station, a 350-metre tunnel, five river bridges, and one PSC bridge.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rain Fury: Meteorological Department Warns of Flash Flood in 7 Districts Due to Heavy Downpour, 225 Roads Closed.

The NHSRCL, in an official release, stated that the newly completed bridge on the Daman Ganga River is 360 metres long with nine full-span girders.

The bridge is located between the upcoming Boisar and Vapi bullet train stations. Another river bridge over the Darotha River has already been completed between these two stations.

The other completed river bridges in Valsad include the Auranga (320 m), Par (320 m), Kolak (160 m), and Darotha (80 m).

The Daman Ganga River originates from the Sahyadri hills near Valveri village in Nashik district of Maharashtra, flowing approximately 131 km, traversing Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman before joining the Arabian Sea.

Industrial towns of Vapi, Dadra, and Silvassa are situated along its banks. The Madhuban Dam on the river is a significant water resource project that provides irrigation, water supply, and power generation benefits to Gujarat and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)