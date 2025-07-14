New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Tunnelling work between Ghansoli and Shilphata in Maharashtra, the first section of the 21-km undersea Bullet train project, has been completed, the Railway Ministry said on Monday.

It also said that the Japanese government has agreed to introduce E10 Shinkansen trains in the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project.

"The bullet train project has achieved a major milestone of opening the first section of the 21 km undersea tunnel between BKC and Thane. The bullet train project recently achieved a major milestone by completing 310 km of viaduct construction," a press note from the ministry said.

It added, "Track laying, construction of overhead electrical wires, stations, and bridges is going on at a rapid pace. The construction work in Maharashtra has also picked up pace. In parallel, the progress on procurement of systems for operations and control is also going on well."

According to the government, the Japanese Shinkansen is currently running E5 trains, with E10 slated to be the next generation.

"In the spirit of strategic partnership between Japan and India, the Japanese government has agreed to introduce E10 Shinkansen trains in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project. It is noteworthy that E10 will be introduced simultaneously in India and Japan," the Railways said.

According to officials, the entire 508-km corridor is being developed with Japanese Shinkansen technology.

The ministry said that work on 15 river bridges is finished, and work on four is in the advanced stages of construction.

Out of 12 stations, five are completed and three more are now reaching completion, it said.

"The station at BKC is an engineering marvel. The station will be located 32.5 m below ground and the foundation is designed to support the construction of a 95 m high building above ground," the Ministry said.

"The success of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is laying the foundation for future bullet train corridors in India. Future corridors are also under active consideration," it added.

