New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Bungalow No. 5, Sunehri Bagh Road, will be Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's new address and he has started the process of shifting on the occasion of his birthday on Thursday but will start living there before the next Parliament session, party sources said.

Gandhi has agreed to have 5, Sunehri Bagh Road as his official residence, they said.

He started shifting his belongings from Thursday to the new accommodation, the sources said.

Gandhi will start living in that bungalow in a few days from now before the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on July 21, they said.

Last year, parliamentary sources had said Gandhi had been offered the bungalow and a response is awaited from his end.

Since Gandhi became an MP, his residence had been 12, Tughlaq Lane. However, he had vacated that house after he was disqualified from Lok Sabha in 2023, following his conviction in a defamation case.

Gandhi then moved into the 10, Janpath residence of his mother Sonia Gandhi and has been living there even after his disqualification was revoked.

With Gandhi becoming the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, he is entitled to a Type 8 bungalow as he holds the rank of a Cabinet minister.

The Sunhari Bagh residence was earlier occupied by Karnataka BJP leader A. Narayanaswamy. He was the Minister of State for Social Justice in the Modi government from 2021 to 2024.

