Guwahati ( Assam) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Guwahati Branch Office, in collaboration with the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department, Government of Assam, successfully organized the 2nd meeting of the State Level Committee (SLC) on Standardisation, Quality Systems, and Hallmarking on Wednesday at the Chief Secretary's Conference Hall, Assam Secretariat in Guwahati.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, and Chairman of the Committee. The proceedings began with a welcome and keynote address delivered by Anasua Dutta Baruah, Secretary, FCS&CA, Government of Assam, who also serves as the representative of the Member Secretary of the Committee.

In her opening remarks, she emphasised the vital role of standards in strengthening public infrastructure, improving citizen-centric services in Assam, and creating a robust quality ecosystem.

Following this, AK Purohit, Scientist-F, BIS, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the agenda points before the Committee.

He elaborated on the various initiatives undertaken by BIS to sensitise and build the capacity of state government officials to understand the importance and implementation of Indian Standards. These included residential and non-residential training programmes, development of sector-specific training modules, and dissemination of relevant standards mapped to flagship government schemes.

The Committee was apprised of the proposal to introduce standardisation sessions in Assam Administrative Staff College, to equip public servants with knowledge on quality systems, and also of the Manak Pravardhak Programme, which aims to engage young professionals from state departments in BIS's standardisation work through workshops, research projects, and committee participation.

A major highlight of the presentation was the emphasis on integrating Indian Standards into the state government's procurement policies, referencing best practices from states such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

It was also proposed that the BIS website be linked to State Government portals to ensure a seamless flow of information regarding certified products, mandatory standards, and public resources.

The BIS Care mobile app, with over 8 million downloads, was promoted as a vital tool for consumers, industry stakeholders, and enforcement officials to verify certifications, lodge complaints, and access standards in multiple Indian languages.

The meeting also addressed the recent launch of Special Publication (SP) 73:2023 - a model building by-laws document aligned with the National Building Code - and recommended its adoption in Assam to harmonise development regulations. Proposals for implementing Management System Certification schemes, such as ISO 9001, in District Collectorates and Medical Colleges were discussed in the context of enhancing governance, documentation, service delivery, and citizen engagement. New certification schemes for piped drinking water management, aligned with the Jal Jeevan Mission, and milk products, developed jointly with the NDDB, were introduced. Both schemes aim to ensure safety, quality, and operational efficiency in public utilities and the food sector.

A special emphasis was placed on the role of youth in the standardisation movement. BIS presented its achievements in forming over 10,000 Standards Clubs across India, including Assam, to inculcate quality consciousness among school and college students.

The Committee was urged to formally recognise these activities within the academic calendar and extend support for exposure visits and hands-on learning.

Furthermore, the creation of BIS Standards Clubs in PM SHRI Schools was proposed, aligning with the goals of the National Education Policy 2020 and encouraging inquiry-driven, experiential learning.

As a gesture of appreciation, Dr. Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, was felicitated by BIS Guwahati with a BIS Memento for his invaluable support and leadership in fostering a robust quality and standardisation ecosystem in the state.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks, reaffirming the shared commitment of BIS and the Government of Assam to institutionalise standards across sectors and drive quality-driven development. (ANI)

