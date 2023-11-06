New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Hitesh Kumar S Makwana has been appointed as Surveyor General of India as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Monday.

Makwana, a 1995-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, is currently an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He has been appointed as the Surveyor General of India, Survey of India, Department of Science and Technology in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary by keeping the recruitment rules for the post in abeyance, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Abhishek Singh, Chief Executive Officer of National e-Governance Division, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has now been appointed as Additional Secretary in the ministry.

The officer will continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Karmayogi Bharat, it said.

Niraj Verma, a 1994-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, will be Administrator, Universal Service Obligation Fund in the Department of Telecommunications, the order said.

Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey, a 1998-batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty for Advance Cell of 16th Finance Commission, Department of Economic Affairs, it said.

Senior IAS officer Anurag Agarwal has been appointed as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Pallavi Jain Govil, a 1994-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, will be the Director General of Hydrocarbons, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Rupinder Brar will be the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Coal, Deepti Gaur Mukerjee has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Sudeep Jain named Additional Secretary in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Amit Kumar Ghosh will be Additional Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Shakil P Ahamed has been appointed as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Textiles, Gitanjali Gupta will be the Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog, Caralyn Khongwar Deshmukh has been named as Additional Secretary in the Department of Rural Development and Rajeev Kumar Mital will be Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Department of Atomic Energy.

Srikant Nagulapalli has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Power Ministry, Rahul Sharma will be Additional Secretary, the Cabinet Secretariat and Manmeet Kaur Nanda has been named as Joint Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, the order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved the in-situ upgradation of four officers.

Accordingly, Aneeta C Meshram will be the Additional Secretary, Department of Fertilizers, Pankaj Kumar Bansal has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation, Vishal Chauhan will be Member (Admin) in the National Highways Authority of India in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary and Akash Tripathi has been named as CEO, MyGov, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

