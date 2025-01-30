Thane, Jan 30 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a school bus driver for allegedly crushing to death a stray dog in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Ambernath area on Tuesday.

While the driver was turning the bus near a temple, a stray dog on the road got crushed under the vehicle, an official from Shivaji Nagar police station said.

A man who witnessed the incident reported the matter to police and filed a complaint against the driver.

The police on Wednesday registered a case against the driver under section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official said.

