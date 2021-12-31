Firozabad (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) A 40-year-old bus driver was killed and six others were injured in an accident on Friday morning, police said.

They said Amit (40), who was driving an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus, may not have spotted the truck in front of him due to fog and hence ended up ramming his vehicle into it on the Firozabad-Etawah road.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth Hacks Uncle To Death For Preventing Him From Talking to Aunt, Arrested.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Shukla said Amit was a local of Firozabad and was employed on a contractual basis.

He was driving a bus from the Shikohabad depot, Shukla said.

Also Read | Tecno Pova 5G To Be Reportedly Priced Under Rs 20,000.

The condition of those injured, including the bus conductor, is stable and they are out of danger, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)