Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) Non-profit organisation Magic Bus India Foundation on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Barclays India to support its Covid-19 relief efforts across the country over the next two months.

This funding with Magic Bus is to create awareness on the pandemic and distribute dry ration to provide 18,000 distressed families with 10.8 million meals for two months across 14 states and 17 districts.

The states include Maharashtra (Mumbai, Pune), Tamil Nadu (Chennai), Delhi, West Bengal (South 24 Parganas), Assam (Guwahati), Jharkhand (Ranchi), UP (Lucknow, Noida); Andhra Pradesh (Kurnool), Telangana (Medchal, Vikarabad), Haryana (Rohtak), Punjab (Ludhiana), Gujarat (Ahmedabad Rural or Viramgam), Karnataka (Mysore) and Kerala (Idukki, Ernakulam).

