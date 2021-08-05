New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A 29-year-old businessman was arrested, along with his driver, for allegedly trying to extort Rs 40 lakh from his former client, police said on Thursday.

Saurabh Aggarwal, the owner of a plastic factory, hatched a conspiracy with his driver Pokarmal Soran to extort money from his father's former client Pardeep Gupta, they said.

Soran posed himself as Sonu and demanded Rs 40 lakh from Gupta on behalf of Aggarwal and threatened to harm him and his family if the money was not paid.

The matter was reported by Gupta's wife at Sarai Rohilla police station in north district on July 30, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said, "During the course of enquiry, it emerged that Aggrawal's father had a business with victim Gupta. On the pretext of these business differences, Aggrawal in connivance with his driver hatched a conspiracy to demand a sum of Rs 40 lakh from his former client Gupta. Both the accused duo agreed to distribute the money retrieved from Gupta in 4:1 fraction."

Soran, who has been working as Aggarwal's driver for the last three years, arranged a country-made pistol and called two of his friends from his village in Rajasthan to execute the plan.

On August 4, Soran, along with his two friends Mahaveer (22) and Shiv Singh (28), threatened Gupta but his family immediately informed the police.

Soran was nabbed along with the pistol while his friends managed to escape, according to the police.

At the instance of Sonu, the team immediately conducted a raid and nabbed Aggrawal, the mastermind, they added.

