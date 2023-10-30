Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, BJP State President Arun Sao claimed that there is massive anti-incumbency against the Congress in the state and by denying tickets to 22 incumbent MLAs party has accepted it.

Sao who himself is contesting from the Lormi constituency in Bilaspur division, addressing a press conference on Sunday in the poll-bound state said that there is massive resentment that prevails among people against the corruption of the Congress government.

"After coming to power, the Congress-led government looted the state and also betrayed people. Congress has denied tickets of 22 incumbent MLAs which means their leadership has admitted that there is high anti-incumbency. The way Congress-led government has carried out a series of corruptions including Coal, liquor and others, and false promises were made, the people of Chhattisgarh will teach them a lesson."

Alleging Congress of making false promises as the election campaign is in full swing, Sao said, "Election campaign is going on at full pace while at the same time making false promises is also in full swing. The social media cell of the party has prepared a video wherein it has captured the massive resentment that prevails among people against the corruption of the Congress. The video also contains promises made by Congress in its manifesto which remained unfulfilled and it also mentions irregularity in the State's Public Service Commission." Sao further asked CM Bhupesh Baghel to give an account of promises made in the manifesto during the elections in 2018.

The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7. After the first phase of polling on November 7, the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3. (ANI)

