Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 29 (ANI): The by-election for the Brajarajnagar MLA seat in the Jharsuguda district of Odisha will be held on May 31, announced Sushil Lohani, Cheif Electoral Commissioner on Sunday.

He also informed that a total of 2.14 lakh people will cast their votes in 279 booths, out of which 22 are new and 60 have been identified as sensitive.

"A total of 2.14 lakh persons will cast their votes in 279 booths out of which 22 are new and 60 booths have been identified as sensitive. Webcasting to be done in 50 per cent of booths. 1000 police personnel will be deployed for security. Brajarajnagar by-election is scheduled for May 31," Odisha CEO told ANI.

This By-poll is being held due to the death of MLA Kishore Mohanty in December last year. (ANI)

