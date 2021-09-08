Panaji (Goa) [India], September 8 (ANI): Cab Aggregators will not be allowed to pick up customers from hotels or beach stands in Goa, even if the booking is done online, said Ports Minister Michael Lobo on Wednesday.

"The tourist taxis are fitting with the digital meters now and hence the entire issue of unfair pricing has been done away with. I appeal to all the tourist taxi operators not to allow the Cab aggregators to pick up customers from their stand," he told reporters.

The Minister said that the queue system would be followed in each of the hotels and the counter allotted to Goa Miles at Goa Airport will be withdrawn.

The Taxi Association has urged the Ports Minister and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to resolve the various issues they are facing including fare. (ANI)

