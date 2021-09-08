Jaipur, Sep 8: The Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau arrested an independent councillor of the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 on Wednesday.

Ward-6 Councillor Zahid had demanded the bribe from a person in lieu of getting permission for the construction of a building, bureau Director General BL Soni said.

After verification of the complaint from the person, the bureau in an operation caught the councillor taking the bribe of Rs 20,000 at his residence, officials said.

He had been demanding Rs 60,000 but later agreed to take Rs 20,000, they said.

Soni said that Zahid was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The bureau also conducted searches at the house and other premises of Zahid, the officials said.

