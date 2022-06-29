New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The government on Wednesday approved categorisation of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) as an 'international organisation' and signing of the headquarters agreement with CDRI for granting it the exemptions, immunities and privileges as contemplated under the United Nations (Privileges and Immunities) Act, 1947.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Categorisation of the CDRI as an 'international organisation' and signing of HQA with CDRI for grant of exemptions, immunities and privileges as contemplated under Section-3 of the United Nations (Privileges and Immunities) Act, 1947 will provide it an independent and international legal persona so that it can efficiently and effectively carry out its functions internationally, an official statement said.

This will help the CDRI in deputing experts to other countries, that are particularly vulnerable to disaster risk or require support for post disaster recovery and also bringing in experts from member countries to India, for similar purposes.

It will help in deploying funds globally and receive contributions from member countries, for CDRI activities, making available technical expertise to assist countries to develop resilient infrastructure in accordance with their disaster and climate risks and resources and imparting assistance to countries in adopting appropriate risk governance arrangements and strategies for resilient infrastructure.

It will also provide Indian scientific and technical institution as well as infrastructure developers an opportunity to interact with global experts, help build India's own capacities and mechanisms - both in public and private sectors - to support disaster resilient infrastructure development.

Since its launch, 31 countries, six international organisations and two private sector organisations have joined as members of the CDRI. The CDRI has been expanding its membership consistently by attracting a wide variety of economically advanced countries, developing countries, and countries that are most vulnerable to climate change and disasters.

The Union Cabinet on August 28, 2019, had approved the setting up of the CDRI with its secretariat in New Delhi along with a support of Rs 480 crore to the CDRI. The support from government of India serves as a corpus for the CDRI to fund technical assistance and research projects on an ongoing basis, setting up the secretariat office and covering recurring expenditures over a period of five years from 2019-20 to 2023-24.

The CDRI was launched by the Prime Minister during the United Nations Climate Action Summit on the September 23, 2019, in New York. It is the second major global initiative launched by the government of India and is a demonstration of India's leadership role in climate change and disaster resilience matters, globally, the statement said.

The CDRI is a global partnership of national governments, UN agencies and programmes, multilateral development banks and financing mechanisms, the private sector, academic and knowledge institutions that aims to promote the resilience of infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks, thereby ensuring sustainable development.

