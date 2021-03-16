New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, was on Tuesday apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of India and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment of the Maldives for cooperation in sports and youth affairs.

The MoU was signed in November 2020, stated a PIB media release.

Bilateral exchange programs in the field of sports and youth affairs between both countries will help in expanding knowledge and expertise in the area of sports science, sports medicine, coaching techniques, participation in youth festivals and camps which would result in improvement in the performance of our sportspersons in international tournaments and strengthening of bilateral relations between India and Maldives, as per the release.

Benefits arising from bilateral cooperation in the field of sports and youth affairs with the Maldives would be equally applicable to all sportspersons irrespective of their caste, creed, region, religion and gender, it further stated. (ANI)

