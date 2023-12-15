New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal to declare Surat airport as an international airport.

"This strategic move promises to unlock unprecedented economic potential, making Surat a key player in the international aviation landscape and fostering a new era of prosperity for the region," an official release said.

Also Read | Kerala Man, Who Hacked Six-Year-Old Daughter to Death, Jumps to Death out of Train.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Elevating Surat airport to international status is paramount for enhancing economic growth, attracting foreign investment, and bolstering diplomatic ties. With a surge in passenger traffic and cargo operations, the airport's international designation will provide a crucial impetus for regional development," the release said.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Rejects Restraining Order on BharatPe's Ashneer Grover Regarding Unpaid Shares.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)