New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Several BJP leaders on Wednesday took to micro-blogging platform 'Koo' to congratulate the newly-appointed ministers in the new-look cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

G Kishan Reddy who was among seven Ministers of State promoted to cabinet rank on Wednesday posted on the microblogging platform said, "With the blessings of the People of India and the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister in the Government of India."

Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh thanked the Prime Minister for including Ranjan Rajkumal from Manipur into his cabinet.

"My humble gratitude to PM Narendra Modi ji for giving honour to a small state, Manipur, by giving the responsibility of a Council of Minister to Ranjan Rajkumal ji under your dynamic leadership. Manipur is rejoicing today and will always remain grateful to you," N Biren Singh posted on Koo.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also congratulated the newly-appointed ministers and said the new cabinet will add new dimensions to good governance. He wrote his congratulatory message in Hindi on the social media platform.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on Koo, "My sincere gratitude to you PM Narendra Modi for giving Assam the great honour by inducting Sarbananda Sonowal as a Cabinet Minister in Union Cabinet. Assam is elated today. We are proud and grateful to you."

Former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also congratulated the new ministers appointed today.

As many as 43 leaders took oath today in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament.

Some of the key figures inducted into Union cabinet today include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Seven women MPs took oath as union ministers in the expanded council of ministers.

They include Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik and Bharati Pravin Pawar.

Meanwhile, seven Ministers of State (MoS) have been promoted as Union Cabinet Ministers. These include G Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Singh Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri, Raj Kumar Singh, Parshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya took oath today. (ANI)

