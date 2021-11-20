Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) A meeting of the Rajasthan council of ministers began at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence here on Saturday evening, ahead of a proposed Cabinet reshuffle.

Several ministers are expected to resign and the chief minister is likely to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra after the meeting.

The meeting started around 7 pm.

The oath ceremony is likely to be held on Sunday, sources said.

