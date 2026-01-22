Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday said that no compulsory or forceful land acquisition will be carried out for the proposed satellite township at Jathiya Devi near Jubbarhatti airport in Shimla district.

Addressing reporters, the minister said the interests of local residents of the Shimla Rural constituency would be given top priority, and not even an inch of land would be taken without public consent.

Clarifying concerns raised by local gram panchayats, Singh said resolutions passed by village panchayats opposing forced land acquisition would be respected. "We are in favour of planned development and satellite townships in the state, but development cannot come at the cost of people's rights. Any land required for the proposed township, nearly 1,200 bighas, will be taken only with the consent of the local villagers," he said.

The minister said that HIMUDA has already acquired around 260 bighas of land in the state, including at Jathiya Devi near Shimla, but objections raised by locals in the remaining areas are being examined carefully. "This is my constituency, and I will not allow any injustice to the local people. There will be no forced acquisition," he reiterated.

Speaking on the state government's development approach, Singh said equal and balanced development across Himachal Pradesh has been a priority, and that he has been striving to fulfil the responsibility entrusted to him by the party high command and the Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Singh also said that the Union government has sanctioned Rs 2,247 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for the construction of 294 rural roads in the state following his meeting with Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He thanked the Union government for the support, stating that cooperation beyond party politics was essential for the state's development.

He added that approvals across two departments have now crossed nearly Rs 8,300 crore, up from Rs 5,000 crore till recently.

The minister said the state government would work on a war footing to implement centrally sponsored schemes, upgrade road construction technology, including the use of CGBM, and improve ghats across the state. He also expressed concern over the ongoing dry spell, stressing the importance of the chilling period and sustainable water resource management, as springs and water sources are drying up.

"We are confident that with proper planning and coordination, these investments will translate into tangible benefits for people across Himachal Pradesh," Singh said. (ANI)

