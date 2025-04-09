Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 9 (PTI) Police registered an FIR against 14 unidentified persons for allegedly stealing cables from the campus of a wind energy firm in Massajog village in Beed district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The case was registered on Tuesday on a complaint lodged by a company watchman.

The complainant claimed the incident occurred on the premises of Avaada Energy on Monday at midnight when he and his colleague were on duty.

Around 14 men wearing caps and scarves entered the WTG 48 section on the premises of the company. Some of them were speaking in Hindi, the complainant stated.

The accused tied the hands and legs of the watchmen and stole three types of cables of Rs 12.75 lakh before fleeing, he stated.

The watchmen freed themselves later and informed senior officials of the company.

After the complaint was lodged with Kej Police, an offence was registered against 14 persons under appropriate sections of BNS, the police official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he added.

