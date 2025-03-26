CAG K Sanjay Murthy presenting a Memento to T P Singh DG-BISAG-N in New Delhi after signing MoU. (Photo/ANI)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 26 (ANI): The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Wednesday with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute of Space Application and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N), Gandhinagar to enhance audit capabilities for leveraging advanced technologies in Geographic information systems and remote sensing.

The MoU was signed by T P Singh DG-BISAG-N and S Ramann Deputy CAG/CTO in the presence of K Sanjay Murthy, Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Speaking on this occasion, CAG Murthy stated that collaborating with such a technically Atma-Nirbhar organisation ss BISAG-N will not only enhance the audit capabilities but also showcase the technical capabilities of our public institutions. "We strive to develop this product as part of the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)", he said.

He said that the partnership with BISAG-N will provide CAG with geospatial consultancy services to enhance audit processes by integrating cutting-edge tools and techniques.

"This collaboration aims to strengthen the audit framework while developing customized geospatial solutions leveraging AI, Machine Learning, and Big Data Analytics for audit-related projects. It seeks to provide technical guidance for the integration of geospatial tools into audit methodologies and conduct joint research in geospatial analysis, remote sensing, and satellite image analytics for audit applications," he further said.

It will also focus on identifying and developing case studies related to geospatial applications in audit, as well as organizing training and capacity-building programs for CAG officials.

This partnership reflects CAG's commitment to incorporating state-of-the-art technological solutions and holistic skill development in auditing, further reinforcing its role in ensuring financial accountability and governance in India.

Both organisations have decided to create a customised platform for audit analysis using geospatial data and other related data available in the PM-GatiShakti pipeline. (ANI)

