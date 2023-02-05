Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is going to host the sixth Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) SAI Leaders' Meeting in Lucknow beginning Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will inaugurate the meeting. The heads of the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) of SCO member countries will be participating in the meeting.

Comptroller and Auditor General of India GC Murmu will sign bilateral agreements MOU with counterparts of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation federal auditors' meeting, sources said.

India currently holds the SCO presidency, which annually rotates among member countries. India's 2023 theme is 'Towards a SECURE SCO'.

The concept of SECURE stands for: 'S' for security for citizens, 'E' for economic development, 'C' for connectivity in the region, 'U' for unity, 'R' for respect of sovereignty and integrity, and 'E for environment protection.

The participating delegates are expected to engage in discussions and exchange experiences related to Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security, two of the most significant current global advances as well as issues with digital technology.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was set up in Shanghai on June 15, 2001 with the aim of promoting mutual regional cooperation. It was established by the leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan with the Declaration of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

While India was granted 'Observer' status at the SCO in 2005, it became a full member in 2017 at the historic Astana summit. (ANI)

