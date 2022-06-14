Kolkata, Jun 14 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by senior IPS officer Damayanti Sen to probe into the unnatural death of a woman in Kolkata last year.

The 25-year-old woman, Rashika Jain, reportedly fell from the terrace of her in-laws' house at Alipore on February 16, 2021, following which her family members complained of foul play.

They moved the high court claiming that the police were not properly pursuing the case and prayed for the court's intervention.

Justice Shampa Sarkar directed the formation of an SIT headed by Sen, special commissioner II of Kolkata Police, to investigate the death.

Sen is supervising several cases of alleged rapes on the orders of the high court.

