Kolkata, Jan 31 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the removal of an officer from a special investigation team, which is probing alleged illegal appointment of teachers in primary schools in West Bengal.

The court had in June last year directed that an SIT of the CBI be formed led by a joint director of the anti-corruption branch of the central agency to look into alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment for West Bengal government-sponsored and aided primary schools.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered the removal of investigating officer Somnath Biswas for allegedly failing to take ahead the probe in a proper manner.

The court also asked the CBI to provide names of three officers for replacing Biswas.

