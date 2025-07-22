New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Centre on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that the Calcutta High Court's order to resume Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in West Bengal is being "studied" by the Rural Development Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the release of funds to West Bengal under MGNREGS has been stopped since March 9, 2022, as per Section 27 of the MNREG Act, 2005, due to non-compliance with directions of the Central Government.

The Calcutta High Court had on June 18 directed the Centre to implement the MGNREGA, the 100-day job guarantee scheme, prospectively in West Bengal from August 1.

"The Hon'ble High Court of Calcutta in its judgement dated 18.06.2025 has given certain orders regarding resumption of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in West Bengal," Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

"The order of Hon'ble High Court is being studied in the Ministry to decide further course of action," he said.

The HC in its order said the Centre is empowered to impose special conditions, restrictions and regulations, which have not been imposed in other states, so as to ensure that no irregularity occurs when the scheme is being implemented in West Bengal.

Allowing the Centre to continue its enquiry into the allegations of irregularities in some districts of the state, a division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam directed that the scheme be implemented prospectively with effect from August 1.

