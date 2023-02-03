Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 3 (ANI): Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered Taratala police of Kolkata not to take any coercive action against actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal for his "cook fish for Bengalis" remark while campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly polls last year.

The court said Rawal had already apologised for the remark and, therefore, there was no need to take any coercive action.

Earlier, on December 3, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) lodged a police complaint against Rawal, alleging that the veteran actor made the remark to provoke riots and destroy the harmony between the Bengalis and other communities.

The police registered the case against the actor on the complaint filed by CPI(M) state secretary, West Bengal Md. Salim.

Salim, in his complaint at Taratala police station, said he came across a video on various social media platforms of the actor giving a speech, which could provoke hatred against Bengalis.

The CPI(M) leader said Bengalis residing in other parts of the country could be targeted as a result of Rawal's remark.

"Such a speech in the public domain was made to provoke riots and destroy the harmonious ties between the Bengalis and other communities across the country, and create public mischief," Salim said.

Addressing an election event in Gujarat, Rawal had said, "Efforts are being made to bring down the price of LPG cylinders. People will get jobs as well. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?" he said.

The comments did not go down well, as the actor was accused of hurting the sentiments of Bengalis.

Amid the backlash, the actor took to Twitter to clarify and apologise for his remark.

In response to a user asking him to 'clarify' his remark, the actor wrote, "Of course, the fish is not the issue. As Gujarati, do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi Rohingya. But still, if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments, I do apologise."

The Bangla Pokkho organisation, too, registered its protest against the remark by posing with a cooked fish in front of the actor's poster. (ANI)

