Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday stayed a notification of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) appointing 15,284 candidates as teachers.

Passing the interim stay on the notification of February 15, Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj directed the state government and the board to file their affidavits in opposition within five weeks and asked the petitioner to file reply, if any, within another three weeks after that.

The court directed that the matter would appear for hearing again in the month of May.

The court noted that out of 16,500 posts that were vacant, only 15,284 vacancies have been filled up by the board.

Justice Bharadwaj observed that the rules lay down the procedure of selection and specifically speaks of consideration of all eligible candidates for earmarked vacancies.

The court ordered a stay on the notification as, prima facie, all eligible candidates have not been considered.

Petitioner's lawyer Bikash Bhattacharya submitted that no merit list was published by the board, but the notification issued by the board on February 15, 2021, informs about the appointment of 15,284 candidates out of a vacancy of 16,500 posts.

He submitted that the notification was not in accordance with the rules prescribed under West Bengal Primary School Teachers Recruitment Rules 2016 and as such is bad in law.

Appearing for the state, Advocate General Kishore Datta submitted that the board has acted as per rule and has published the merit list in accordance with law.

