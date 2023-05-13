Gurugram, May 13 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman was allegedly duped of around Rs 4 lakh by a caller who posed as an employee of a renowned private hospital here and offered to help her get doctor's appointment, police said Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by Santosh Handu, resident of Sector 15, she had received a call from an unknown number on April 14. The caller introduced himself as an employee of the Medanta Hospital and sought her bank details in the name of completing her online registration for the appointment, according to the complaint.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Five Teenage Boys Drown in Krishna Sagar Lake in Botad Town.

"Between April 14 and April 17, a total of Rs 3,97,601 was transferred from my bank account in four transactions. I got to know about the deduction of money from my account on Friday, then I moved to police," the woman stated.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified fraudsters under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Crime, West Police Station on Friday. Police said they are trying to identify the accused.

Also Read | Biggest Drug Haul: Heroin Worth Rs 12,000 Crore Seized Off Kerala Coast by NCB (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)