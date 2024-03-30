Rohtak (Haryana) [India], March 30 (ANI): The National Coordination Committee (NCC) of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) held its extended meeting here today endorsed its clarion call given in the March 14 Mahapanchayat at Ram Lila ground for opposing, exposing and punishing the BJP for the ruinous pro corporate policies and authoritarian drive, Samyukta Kisan Morcha said on a press release.

Presided by an eight member presidium comprising of Balbir Singh Rajewal, Dr Darshan Pal, Satyawan, Dr Ashish Mital, Inderjit Singh, Jogender Nain, K D Singh and Chander Shekhar was attended by about a hundred farmer leaders from various states of the country.

SKM leaders while briefing the media told that state specific plans will be worked out by SKM state level chapters holding conventions with Trade Unions, students, youth, women and NGOs etc.

"The extended meeting has worked out a detailed plan for executing the punish BJP call through intensive mass campaign through holding of Mahapanchayats and rallies across the country upto grassroot level. It has been decided to expand the Kisan Mazdoor unity by roping in other mass organisations and social outfits into its fold and involve them into the broadest possible platform making it a mass movement against destruction of livelihood, safeguarding social fabric and defending constitutional institutions," SKM press release said.

Jogender Singh Ugrahan, Ruldu Singh Mansa, Krishna Prasad, Dr Sunilam, Baldev Singh Nihalgarh, Raminder Patiala, Kiran jit Shekhon, Beant Singh , Prem Singh Gahlwat, Rattan Maan, Sumit Singh, Kanwar jit Singh, Amreek Singh, Purushottam, Daljit Dagar , Harjinder Singh, Ranbir Malik , Kuldeep Punia, Rajender Advocate and others.

The main decisions of the meeting includes appeal to all kisan organisations and platforms of workers, students, youth, women etc. to unite to protest, expose and punish BJP. Form of protest to be decided locally, the SKM said in the release.

SKM said that their leadership will visit states. SKM will conduct Jana Mahapanchayat, Jana Jagaran campaign at district and constituency level.

"Will build widespread communication network through social media against corporate control over media," the press release said.

The SKM said that the first leaflet- why RSS is angry with farmers has been released and more leaflets, posters, video clips in vernacular to be distributed in all constituencies.

SKM delegation is set to visit farmers fighting against forced land acquisition in Chousa, Buxar, Bihar and hold a Mahapanchayat on 10 April.

"SKM to campaign on demands to isolate BJP and to build a bigger movement on its demands, calling attention of all political forces on them," the press release added. (ANI)

