New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The election campaign for the first phase of assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening.

Uttar Pradesh will go into the polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. A total of 58 assembly seats spread over 11 districts will go to the polls in the first phase on February 10.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition parties have made concerted efforts to woo voters in the last few days. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party President JP Nadda have addressed rallies in the areas to go the polls in the first phase. Door-to-door campaigns were also held by BJP leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the voters of Rampur, Badaun, and Sambhal virtually on Tuesday as part of BJP's Jan Choupal programme. The party released its manifesto 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' for UP elections today.

Samajwadi Party (SP) also released its manifesto on Tuesday. The party has an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary have held joint press conferences to convey their views to the voters. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also held door-to-door campaigns. The party has also released a youth manifesto for the polls.

BSP chief Mayawati addressed an election meeting in Agra amid speculation that the party is running a low-profile campaign.

The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. (ANI)

